Seven Rochester figure skaters compete in national showcase

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seven figure skaters from the Rochester Figure Skating Club took the ice just a few weeks ago.

The ladies say there wasn't a ton of time to prepare, but they were so excited to show off their stuff.

"Nationals was a really cool experience. We got to go and just be really creative and watch other people and learn from them. Especially, what I liked, is to see how other people did their things," says Hailey Rice.

Seven figure skaters from Rochester competed in a national showcase in Fort Collins, Colorado just a few weeks ago.

With under two months to prepare the ladies put in the work and it paid off.

Two skaters were national champs and the others brought home medals too.

"We have to put a lot of work into it, but facial experiences mean a lot in shows, and mostly showcase," says Carline Sems.

The skaters competed in multiple events showing off their skills including interpretive, dramatic, duet, artistry, and lyrical pop.

"Figure skating is really special to me because when you go out there and you have the feeling of your blade when you're going through the ice, it's a very calming thing. And it's very fun," says Brianna Brehm.

"I want to do it again for sure. I want to go back. It was such a fun experience. So I'm already thinking of things to do for the future, at future national showcases," says Isabelle Desens.

The ladies are preparing for ice show tryouts for a performance in April.