Settlement reached in 2013 Minneapolis police shooting

The Minneapolis City Council signed off on the agreement Friday.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 1:56 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 wrongful death settlement with the family of a 22-year-old African American man who was shot and killed by police in 2013, ending a protracted appeals process.

The death of Terrence Franklin seven years ago sparked outrage, as protesters and civil rights activists, together with the enhanced audio of a bystander’s video, challenged the official version of events.

