Settlement reached in 2013 Minneapolis police shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 wrongful death settlement with the family of a 22-year-old African American man who was shot and killed by police in 2013, ending a protracted appeals process.

The Minneapolis City Council signed off on the agreement Friday.

The death of Terrence Franklin seven years ago sparked outrage, as protesters and civil rights activists, together with the enhanced audio of a bystander’s video, challenged the official version of events.