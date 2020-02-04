Clear
Setting up for caucus night

As all eyes focus on the Hawkeye State, party chairs are getting set up for caucus goers

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 1:00 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - After months of volunteers canvassing and numerous candidates with different backgrounds and experiences visiting North Iowa, the Iowa Caucuses got underway Monday night.

From schools to community centers, caucus-goers attended their respective precinct, and shared their support for a particular candidate.

Cerro Gordo County Democratic Party Chair JoAnn Hardy says they've been hard at work preparing for the big night.

"I've got a Chairman over all the caucuses, and she's done massive amounts of work, making phone calls and locating sites that would hold the number of people that will show up, find a chairman for them all, and going through volunteers and secretaries and lining up all the paperwork, and...yeah. it's been huge."

For this year's Caucuses, there were 26 sites for the Democratic Caucuses, and 3 for the Republican Caucuses - just in Cerro Gordo County alone, making up nearly 1,700 in Iowa altogether. Hardy predicted more people would show up to caucus this year.

"There's a lot more interest in politics. As soon as Donald Trump won, which was a surprise to a lot of people, including Trump himself, we noticed a huge uptick in a number of people that would show up to a Democratic event."

She hopes that the Caucus can adjust to grab even more people to join in future years.

"I think we need to sit down with New Hampshire. There seems to be rules between the two states about who can go first and what constitutes a caucus, and I think we can work something out with New Hampshire."

For the first time in Caucus history, there are satellite caucus locations across not just the state, but also across the U.S., and even across the globe to allow Iowans who may be away from their precinct to participate. Some of those sites include Arizona and Florida, and even France, Scotland and Georgia.

