GARNER, Iowa - Imagine trying to set a literal world record. Well, a Kanawha family is attempting to do just that.

The Hanson family has experience with getting in Guinness World Records books: Mark has set records for juggling catches in one minute, and most juggling head rolls with three balls in one minute, while his wife Christa has set her own record with creating a 14 ft 6 in. paper snowflake. In front of an audience on Sunday, the family is looking to set new records.

Mark has practiced juggling for awhile now, and became interested in setting records years ago, partially as a joke.

"One of my kids brought the Guinness Book of World Records home and showed me the page where he was. I beat that record in practice."

Now, he's attempting to set the most juggling catches in three minutes.

"The current record is 1,288 catches, so I have to make more than that. I plan on making 1,320 exactly. And I juggle to a metronome, so everybody will see how I do that."

It's something he's been building up for.

"Every single day, I practice my record 3-4 times a day, every single day, for the last six months."

His wife is looking to break her own record by creating a 20 ft. in diameter paper snowflake, while his daughter Christa B. is attempting to jump rope while on a 9 ft. 6 in. unicycle, breaking the long-standing record by four inches.

"We were coming in about five days a week to just make sure I was ready because I was struggling getting all 10 rotations of hops."

In addition, there are many factors to think about while on a unicycle, like making sure the rope doesn't cross and catch on the tire or floor.

"Unicycles that tall tend to be kind of back heavy, they like to pull you backwards. So I'm thinking lean forward, keep my legs tight enough where I'm pulling it up. It's all these things all at the same time."

If you're intersted in setting a world record, the Hansons say to simply do some research.

"There's a lot of crazy records out there that are very unusual, and you can also create a record. You can ask them, 'hey, I have this crazy talent or this unusual thing, can I set this?' And a lot of times, they say yes."

All three attempts required witnesses and recorded proof. The Hansons must send in evidence to the Guinness Worlds Records office in London for officiating, and may have to wait up to around 12 weeks to get an official confirmation back.