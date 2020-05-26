Serving up a Memorial Day meal

ALDEN, Minnesota - Typically each Memorial Day, folks gather along Broadway in this Southern Minnesota community to honor and commemorate those that paid the ultimate sacrifice. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Memorial Day parade wasn't held this year. But there is one part of the tradition that's still going on.

But in the kitchen of the American Legion Post 404, volunteers are serving up turkey, corn, gravy, dessert and rolls, all for curbside pickup.

"It's a way to help keep the doors open."

Dave Rasmussen is the manager of the Post.

"You have to think out of the box. We decided to do the meal and do the curbside pickup like we've done our hamburger feeds and steak fries. We had a great turnout."

Typically, the Post serves up about 60-70 meals on Memorial Day; this year, that number has doubled.

"It wouldn't be possible without the people...doing it all. It helps that we can get the volunteers to come out and do this."

And despite not being able to have the full festivities, people are still wanting to support the Legion.

"If we can serve the community, it's better for both of us."

As a way to memorialize the fallen, the Color Guard visited nearby cemeteries and held a small service at every location.