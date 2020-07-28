Serving individuals with disabilities during pandemic: 'Right now health and safety trump everything'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Keeping people healthy during this pandemic is important, so is getting them back to work. That's easier said than done, especially when it comes to people with disabilities.

Ability Building Community in Rochester provides services and programs to individuals with disabilities.

Right now, they're restricting facility-based work to 50-percent capacity and limiting shift to only 3 hours. Individuals must also wear masks and social distance.

As the director of program innovation, Sarah Timmerman oversees all of ABC's programs. She said there are a lot of hurdles and hoops to jump through to resume their services give the population they serve.

"It's been a huge, huge challenge," Timmerman said. "And it's basically like starting over, starting the agency over, starting all the programs and services over because everything is different now compared to what we were doing."

Timmerman isn't sure what the future will look like for them. They will continue coordinating with other providers in the community.

ABC says the biggest thing the community can do right now to help is to support them financially. If you'd like to donate, click here.