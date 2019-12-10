Clear

Services set for 3 Minnesota guardsmen killed in Black Hawk crash

The three soldiers returned in May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 8:54 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Services are set for three Minnesota National Guardsmen killed in the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter last week.

Chief Warrant Officers James Rogers Jr. and Charles Nord and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg were killed Thursday when their helicopter crashed southwest of St. Cloud during a routine maintenance test flight.

Services for Plantenberg will be held Thursday at St. John's Abbey Church in Collegeville. Rogers will be remembered Sunday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School. Nord's funeral will be held Monday at Perham High School.

The three soldiers returned in May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Rochester
Clear
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -22°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Articles of Impeachment

Image

Remembering the Jefferson Highway

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Ice Not Safe for Fishing

Image

Salvation Army Warming Center Open

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/10

Image

Salvation Army needs volunteers and donations

Image

Economic Summit

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Community Events