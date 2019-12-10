Services set for 3 Minnesota guardsmen killed in Black Hawk crash

Services are set for three Minnesota National Guardsmen killed in the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter last week.
Chief Warrant Officers James Rogers Jr. and Charles Nord and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg were killed Thursday when their helicopter crashed southwest of St. Cloud during a routine maintenance test flight.
Services for Plantenberg will be held Thursday at St. John's Abbey Church in Collegeville. Rogers will be remembered Sunday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School. Nord's funeral will be held Monday at Perham High School.
The three soldiers returned in May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.
