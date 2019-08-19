Services held for Iowa deputy who died after on-duty crash

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Services were held for a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy who died after her patrol vehicle crashed.
A Mass was held Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, who died Tuesday. She was injured Aug. 9 when her vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve in Lyon County. She was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
Vehicles from numerous law enforcement agencies joined in burial procession through Sioux Falls and to a cemetery in Alvord, Iowa. Many of the emergency vehicles activated their lights and sirens during the procession.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Schreurs, a 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff's Department.
