Services held for Iowa deputy who died after on-duty crash

Services were held for a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy who died after her patrol vehicle crashed.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:16 PM

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Services were held for a northwest Iowa sheriff's deputy who died after her patrol vehicle crashed.

A Mass was held Monday morning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, who died Tuesday. She was injured Aug. 9 when her vehicle ran off a road while entering a sharp curve in Lyon County. She was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Vehicles from numerous law enforcement agencies joined in burial procession through Sioux Falls and to a cemetery in Alvord, Iowa. Many of the emergency vehicles activated their lights and sirens during the procession.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Schreurs, a 24-year veteran of the Lyon County Sheriff's Department.

