Service says twister this week in Iowa had winds of 150 mph

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 6:25 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 6:29 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says the tornado that damaged or destroyed several buildings in rural Warren County was rated at EF3, with peak winds of 150 mph (241.4 kph).

It touched down near Lacona a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday and ran for nearly 6 miles (10 kilometers). It damaged the Iowa Operator and Engineers training facility. No deaths of injuries have been reported.

The Des Moines Register reports that another tornado spotted Tuesday touched down a little before 6:25 a.m. near Tracy. It was rated an EF1, with peak winds of 110 mph (177 kph). It damaged several roofs and trees but didn't injure anyone.

Tracking cooler temps and plenty of sun to finish the work week
