DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says the tornado that damaged or destroyed several buildings in rural Warren County was rated at EF3, with peak winds of 150 mph (241.4 kph).
It touched down near Lacona a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday and ran for nearly 6 miles (10 kilometers). It damaged the Iowa Operator and Engineers training facility. No deaths of injuries have been reported.
The Des Moines Register reports that another tornado spotted Tuesday touched down a little before 6:25 a.m. near Tracy. It was rated an EF1, with peak winds of 110 mph (177 kph). It damaged several roofs and trees but didn't injure anyone.
Related Content
- Service says twister this week in Iowa had winds of 150 mph
- Not guilty plea in 150 mph pursuit
- Fountain turns 150
- Wind during Floyd Co. tornado reached speeds between 100-110 mph
- Adams turns 150 years old
- Iowa woman stopped twice, 2nd time for going 142 mph
- Sheriff: NE Iowa motorcycle pursuit reached 127 mph
- UPDATE: 80 mph winds blamed for power outages in Freeborn County
- Winter Storm Watch issued for Feb 23-24: Heavy snow, winds reaching 45-50 mph predicted
- Wind turbines coming down in northeast Iowa