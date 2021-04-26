1 in custody after shots fired at a Minnesota middle school

PLYMOUTH, Minn. - One person is in custody after a report of shots fired Monday at a Minnesota middle school.

"No injuries have been reported. One person is in custody and the scene is contained. Police are not looking for any additional suspects," police said.

Robbinsdale Area Schools said that the school remains in lockdown and they are still gathering information.

"For families who wish to pick up their Plymouth Middle School students this morning, please go to the east parking lot of Armstrong High School for reunification. Parents can pick their students up there. Please do not call the school at this time. Thank you," the district said.

The shooting was reported just before 9 a.m.

Plymouth Middle School is on lockdown. Waiting for official confirmation but parents rushed here in response to their kids texting/calling saying a gun was fired on campus. Spoke with one mom who was both panicked and relieved. “I’m just glad I heard from my daughter directly.” pic.twitter.com/uMLx9yhAeQ — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) April 26, 2021