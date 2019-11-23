Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Serious crash on Highway 65 north of Mason City

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a serious crash north of Mason City.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 5:58 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2019 6:05 PM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a serious crash north of Mason City.

The crash happened after 5 p.m. on Highway 65 and 330th Ave.

Traffic is backed up in the area and multiple ambulances were on the scene.

We have a reporter on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

For the love of the game

Image

Sports Overtime: Friday's girls basketball and hockey highlights and scores

Image

Chateau preps to reopen

Image

School bus safety concerns

Image

It's Christmas at Music Man Square

Image

Narcan saves a live at Diamond Jo

Image

Food Donations ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

Dredging Project Almost Complete

Image

Staying Healthy for the Holiday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/22

Community Events