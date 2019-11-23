Serious crash on Highway 65 north of Mason City

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a serious crash north of Mason City.
The crash happened after 5 p.m. on Highway 65 and 330th Ave.
Traffic is backed up in the area and multiple ambulances were on the scene.
We have a reporter on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
