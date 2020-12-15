2 with life-threatening injuries, 1 in custody after 'serious assault' in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday during what the Austin Police Department called a "serious assault."

Police were called to the 800 block of 3rd Ave. NW on Tuesday and located two injured parties. Both were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

"The scene is secure, medical resources are on-site, and the investigation is ongoing. We would ask that the Officers and EMS personnel on scene be allowed to continue their work and the streets in the area kept clear for those emergency responders," police said.

Police said a suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is in custody. The BCA is assisting in the investigation.