Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

September Volunteer of the Month

This month we are recognizing Ray Heimbuch.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 5:57 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Our September Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month is Ray Heimbuch.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But for student athletes in Mason City, the images taken by Heimbuch are worth even more.

"Well it started out like any good grandfather, I was taking pictures of my granddaughter. And I've had an interest in photography for most of my life," said Heimbuch.

Heimbuch turned his passion for photography into a way to give back to the community by taking pictures of student athletes in action.

"He has been such a blessing to all the families and student athletes at Mason City High School. He comes to many sporting events. He's at soccer, softball, both girls and boys basketball. He takes thousands of pictures that the kids can use on social media, for families, recruiting," said Annalisa Miner, who nominated Heimbuch for the award.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Volunteer of the Month, click here: https://www.kimt.com/community/giving-your-best-volunteer-of-the-month/

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer Stands for Veterans

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival 2019

Image

Kindness Counts

Image

Comfort Care Kits

Image

Albert Lea Grows

Image

Construction in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Keeping your kid's lunches safe

Image

Will RPU go for 100% renewable energy?

Image

Building above Ramp 6

Community Events