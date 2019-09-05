September Volunteer of the Month

MASON CITY, Iowa - Each month, KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community.

Our September Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month is Ray Heimbuch.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. But for student athletes in Mason City, the images taken by Heimbuch are worth even more.

"Well it started out like any good grandfather, I was taking pictures of my granddaughter. And I've had an interest in photography for most of my life," said Heimbuch.

Heimbuch turned his passion for photography into a way to give back to the community by taking pictures of student athletes in action.

"He has been such a blessing to all the families and student athletes at Mason City High School. He comes to many sporting events. He's at soccer, softball, both girls and boys basketball. He takes thousands of pictures that the kids can use on social media, for families, recruiting," said Annalisa Miner, who nominated Heimbuch for the award.

