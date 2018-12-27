Clear
September Volunteer of the Month keeps the beat

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 9:02 AM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Each month KIMT News 3 and our Giving Your Best Partners, Diamond Jo Casino and First Citizens Bank, recognize someone who goes above and beyond to give back to their community. Our September Volunteer of the Month is Diane Roellinger.

For 14 years Roellinger has been keeping the beat at Madonna Living Community of Rochester, where she volunteers her time as choir director. Residents meet once a week, singing well-known favorites from their yesteryears. Some of the choir members, including Jean Walters, nominated Roellinger.

"The choir loves her. She knows each one of us and if we aren't feeling well, she will come and visit us in our room. She is more than a musical genius (laughs)," explained resident Jean Walters.

Congratulations on your award, Diane!

A winter storm as moved into the Upper Midwest.
