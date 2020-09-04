Clear

Sept. 4 prep sports scores

Friday's scores.

Posted: Sep 4, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Cannon Falls 4, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0

MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Lourdes 2, Byron 0
Cannon Falls 9, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0
PIZM 5, Lake City 0

IOWA FOOTBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
Anamosa 42, Beckman, Dyersville 28
Atlantic 21, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10
Belle Plaine 32, Pekin 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49, Sioux City, North 12
Bondurant Farrar 42, Boone 0
Cedar Falls 39, Waterloo, West 0
Cedar Rapids, Washington 28, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 21
Center Point-Urbana 26, Marion 0
Clear Creek-Amana 41, Muscatine 21
Davenport, North 40, Burlington 7
Davis County, Bloomfield 38, Albia 27
Decorah 21, Crestwood, Cresco 20
Des Moines Christian 36, Chariton 0
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, East 10
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 22, Valley, West Des Moines 0
Dubuque, Senior 17, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 14
Durant-Bennett 49, Louisa-Muscatine 0
East Marshall, LeGrand 20, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Easton Valley 85, Central City 0
Edgewood-Colesburg 14, Starmont 0
Emmetsburg 34, Algona 27
Fort Dodge 36, Sioux City, East 20
Fort Madison 28, Centerville 12
Grinnell 48, South Tama County, Tama 13
Grundy Center 35, Dike-New Hartford 0
Hudson 6, Jesup 0, 2OT
Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7
Indianola 27, Norwalk 25
Iowa City West 56, Iowa City High 20
Iowa Falls-Alden 21, New Hampton 20
Janesville 52, AGWSR, Ackley 26
Johnston 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 8
Knoxville 27, Keokuk 26
Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
Lenox 67, East Union, Afton 0
Lewis Central 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Linn-Mar, Marion 24, Cedar Rapids Xavier 20
MFL-Mar-Mac 35, Alburnett 13
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 20, MVAO-CO-U 16
Marshalltown 42, Newton 8
Meskwaki Settlement School 74, GMG, Garwin 50
Monticello 49, Bellevue 20
Mount Ayr 41, Nodaway Valley 13
Mount Vernon 41, Oelwein 20
Murray 72, Melcher-Dallas 30
Nashua-Plainfield 30, Postville 6
Nevada 63, Roland-Story, Story City 6
North Butler, Greene 28, Central Springs 12
North Fayette Valley 35, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 34, Riceville 12
Northeast, Goose Lake 20, North Cedar, Stanwood 14
Northwood-Kensett 66, Clarksville 12
OA-BCIG 27, Spirit Lake 21
Okoboji, Milford 17, North Union 13
Oskaloosa 21, Ottumwa 14
PCM, Monroe 42, Pella Christian 7
Regina, Iowa City 21, Clear Lake 20
Saint Ansgar 23, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Sheldon 21, South O'Brien, Paullina 0
Shenandoah 28, Sidney 20
Sibley-Ocheyedan 19, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Sigourney-Keota 48, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
Sioux Center 20, Western Christian 14
South Central Calhoun 34, Greene County 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 45, Madrid 6
South Hardin 19, Denver 7
South Winneshiek, Calmar 33, North Tama, Traer 6
Southeast Polk 29, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Valley 32, IKM-Manning 22
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 14
Southwest Valley 46, Red Oak 7
Spencer 35, Denison-Schleswig 7
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 0
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Rockford 33
Underwood 41, Tri-Center, Neola 8
Unity Christian 27, Woodbury Central, Moville 13
Urbandale 40, Ames 13
Van Buren, Keosauqua 40, Central Lee, Donnellson 21
Van Meter 40, Earlham 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 7, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 6
Wahlert, Dubuque 51, Waterloo, East 18
Washington 33, Solon 18
Waukee 21, Ankeny 17
Waukon 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 10
Webster City 55, Carroll 0
West Burlington/Notre Dame 42, Fairfield 14
West Delaware, Manchester 55, Clinton 6
West Hancock, Britt 13, Forest City 7, OT
West Liberty 20, West Branch 7
West Lyon, Inwood 28, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
West Marshall, State Center 33, Aplington-Parkersburg 19
Williamsburg 40, Benton Community 22
Winterset 41, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Woodward-Granger 42, Ogden 14

