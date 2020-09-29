Sept. 29 prep sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Century 3, Mankato East 1
Austin 10, John Marshall 0
Dover-Eyota 2, La Crescent-Hokah 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
John Marshall 1, Austin 0
Byron 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0
Albert Lea 6, Faribault 0
PIZM 5, Lake City 0
Century 2, Mankato East 2
Red Wing 2, Mayo 1
IOWA VOLLEYBALL
Belmond-Klemme 3, West Hancock 0
Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 2
Central Springs 3, Newman Catholic 0
Decorah 3, Crestwood 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Humboldt 3, Clear Lake 0
Lake Mills 3, North Iowa 0
Marshalltown 3, Mason City 1
Osage 3, Rockford 0
Saint Ansgar 3, Northwood-Kensett 0