Sept. 25 prep football and soccer socres

The scores from around the area.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Minnesota Boy's Soccer:

Stewartville 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0

Minnesota Girl's Soccer:

Byron 8, Schaeffer Academy 0

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Stewartville 1

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 9, Triton/KW/Hayfield 0

Iowa football:

AGWSR, Ackley 64, Rockford 58

Alburnett 14, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Algona 28, Iowa Falls-Alden 20

Ankeny 35, Fort Dodge 10

Ankeny Centennial 21, Ames 17

Aplington-Parkersburg 47, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Atlantic 38, Des Moines Christian 0

Beckman, Dyersville 24, Durant-Bennett 17

Belmond-Klemme 20, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 19

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 38, LeMars 13

CAM, Anita 54, Lenox 38

Cascade,Western Dubuque 34, Wilton 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Oskaloosa 7

Central Clinton, DeWitt 35, Clinton 0

Central Lyon 42, Sioux Center 0

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 47, Postville 6

Clear Creek-Amana 41, Newton 14

Crestwood, Cresco 41, New Hampton 7

Decorah 49, Charles City 0

Denver 48, Central Springs 0

Dike-New Hartford 35, South Hardin 13

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Springville 34

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Johnston 17

Dubuque, Hempstead 38, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 20

Dunkerton 40, Central City 20

East Union, Afton 18, Griswold 12

Easton Valley 55, Midland, Wyoming 6

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29, Central Lee, Donnellson 14

Fort Madison 55, Burlington 7

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Baxter 28

Grinnell 34, Benton Community 6

Grundy Center 51, BCLUW, Conrad 0

H-L-V, Victor 66, Colo-NESCO 42

Harlan 28, Carroll 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Highland, Riverside 55, North Cedar, Stanwood 14

Indianola 49, Sioux City, West 6

Janesville 54, Tripoli 18

Jesup 27, Osage 26

Kee, Lansing 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46

Lewis Central 42, Glenwood 14

Lone Tree 52, GMG, Garwin 14

Maquoketa 20, Anamosa 14

Marshalltown 42, Ottumwa 21

Mediapolis 44, Eldon Cardinal 8

Monticello 37, Tipton 8

Mount Ayr 28, Pella Christian 7

Mount Vernon 36, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

Newell-Fonda 32, Kingsley-Pierson 22

Nodaway Valley 47, Wayne, Corydon 0

Northwood-Kensett 62, Riceville 30

OA-BCIG 63, MVAO-CO-U 14

Oelwein 30, North Fayette Valley 15

PCM, Monroe 57, Centerville 0

Pleasant Valley 23, Bettendorf 6

Regina, Iowa City 56, Lisbon 26

Saint Ansgar 28, North Butler, Greene 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Storm Lake 21

Sigourney-Keota 49, Pekin 0

Solon 28, Vinton-Shellsburg 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 26, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 14

Southwest Valley 19, Tri-Center, Neola 14

Spencer 38, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 21

Spirit Lake 54, Okoboji, Milford 0

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 39, North Union 37

St. Mary's, Remsen 45, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

Unity Christian 41, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Wapello 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7

Webster City 42, Mason City 7

West Branch 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 14

West Delaware, Manchester 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 8

West Marshall, State Center 46, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 6

Western Christian 42, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0

Woodward-Granger 36, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 17

