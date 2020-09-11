Clear

Sept. 11 prep sports scores

Friday's scores.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER

PIZM 7, Stewartville 0

Schaeffer Academy 6, Tri-City United 1

MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER

Byron 8, Lake City 0

Kasson-Mantorville 5, Cannon Falls 1

Schaeffer Academy 7, Tri-City United 1

IOWA FOOTBALL

ADM, Adel 50, Norwalk 49

AGWSR, Ackley 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40

Ankeny 52, Fort Dodge 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6

Atlantic 31, Greene County 18

Audubon 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 9

BCLUW, Conrad 27, Lynnville-Sully 0

Beckman, Dyersville 37, Northeast, Goose Lake 7

Belle Plaine 26, North Tama, Traer 6

Bellevue 27, North Linn, Troy Mills 12

Benton Community 14, Oskaloosa 13, OT

Bettendorf 36, Davenport, Central 0

CAM, Anita 72, East Union, Afton 0

Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, West Branch 14

Cedar Rapids Xavier 30, Clear Creek-Amana 7

Cedar Rapids, Washington 6, Marshalltown 0

Centerville 29, Saydel 8

Central Lyon 21, Unity Christian 0

Central Springs 19, Jesup 14

Clarinda 49, Red Oak 6

Colo-NESCO 34, Collins-Maxwell 30

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Osage 6

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26

Decorah 31, West Delaware, Manchester 27

Denver 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Dubuque, Hempstead 21, Dubuque, Senior 17

Durant-Bennett 35, Wilton 28

Earlham 56, Ogden 18

Easton Valley 54, Kee, Lansing 14

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30, West Burlington/Notre Dame 28, OT

Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0

English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19

Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji, Milford 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee, Washington 0

Grinnell 57, Newton 13

Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0

Humboldt 36, Boone 0

Independence 34, Oelwein 0

Interstate 35,Truro 50, Colfax-Mingo 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 16, Clear Lake 14

Janesville 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16

Johnston 18, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 15

Keokuk 20, Burlington 3

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

Lake Mills 34, North Butler, Greene 0

Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood, Sloan 14

Lone Tree 42, WACO, Wayland 6

Madrid 21, Nodaway Valley 19

Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 8, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0

Mediapolis 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 0

Mount Pleasant 21, Fairfield 6

Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8

Murray 60, Grand View Christian 0

Nevada 23, Bondurant Farrar 20

Newell-Fonda 55, West Bend-Mallard 0

North Fayette Valley 14, Crestwood, Cresco 12

North Scott, Eldridge 7, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0

OA-BCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0

PCM, Monroe 60, Chariton 0

Pella 42, Knoxville 7

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Pleasant Valley 21, Muscatine 14

Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 63, Eagle Grove 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, Cedar Falls 21

Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 0

Ridge View 30, West Monona 6

Rockford 42, Riceville 32

Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0

Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18

Sioux City, East 65, Sioux City, West 14

Sioux City, North 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7

Solon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0

South Central Calhoun 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

South Hamilton, Jewell 20, Dike-New Hartford 0

South Hardin 28, East Marshall, LeGrand 7

South O'Brien, Paullina 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12

South Winneshiek, Calmar 39, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7

Southeast Valley 36, Belmond-Klemme 20

Southwest Valley 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14

Spencer 28, LeMars 0

Spirit Lake 40, Algona 17

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 21, Riverside, Oakland 14

Starmont 16, Postville 0

Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 24

Treynor 9, East Sac County 7

Tri-Center, Neola 49, Sidney 14

Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6

Underwood 51, MVAO-CO-U 6

Urbandale 36, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Van Meter 30, Panorama, Panora 0

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Clinton 0

Wapello 42, Highland, Riverside 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 21, MFL-Mar-Mac 20

Washington 29, Fort Madison 7

Waterloo, West 37, Anamosa 14

Waukee 24, Ankeny Centennial 7

Waukon 34, New Hampton 14

Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Waterloo, East 12

Webster City 8, Ballard 7

West Fork, Sheffield 35, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6

West Hancock, Britt 35, Bishop Garrigan 0

West Marshall, State Center 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12

West Sioux 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16

Western Christian 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7

Winterset 33, Ottumwa 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82249

Reported Deaths: 1936
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24389896
Ramsey9805305
Dakota6629120
Anoka5167125
Stearns347623
Washington331655
Scott221732
Olmsted214726
Nobles189913
Blue Earth14685
Wright13976
Rice12418
Carver12217
Mower12193
St. Louis107325
Clay104540
Sherburne98513
Kandiyohi8681
Winona63817
Lyon5893
Steele4882
Nicollet46916
Todd4612
Watonwan4554
Freeborn4411
Benton4373
Le Sueur4173
McLeod4011
Chisago3761
Crow Wing36218
Waseca3536
Beltrami3393
Otter Tail3224
Goodhue2849
Martin2539
Polk2274
Itasca22513
Becker2142
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2070
Pipestone1989
Douglas1931
Unassigned19252
Pine1730
Dodge1700
Chippewa1651
Morrison1521
Sibley1503
Murray1492
Wabasha1400
Brown1392
Meeker1342
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1200
Yellow Medicine1201
Rock1190
Cass1103
Pennington1021
Jackson1001
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Houston910
Fillmore890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec767
Lincoln760
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin631
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin533
Hubbard520
Norman480
Marshall461
Lake440
Big Stone430
Mahnomen391
Red Lake350
Traverse270
Lac qui Parle260
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72221

Reported Deaths: 1199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14332248
Johnson471926
Woodbury441458
Black Hawk411681
Linn3396100
Story303916
Dallas253438
Scott244125
Dubuque229237
Buena Vista187412
Pottawattamie174235
Marshall173232
Wapello116356
Webster111513
Sioux10343
Muscatine102252
Clinton95915
Cerro Gordo92021
Plymouth88520
Crawford8813
Warren8806
Des Moines6676
Tama66230
Jasper65931
Marion6213
Wright5321
Lee5316
Carroll5155
Henry4514
Dickinson4466
Bremer4127
Louisa40214
Boone3975
Washington37811
Franklin31617
Hamilton3042
Mahaska27618
Delaware2733
Hardin2541
Jackson2542
Floyd2523
Winneshiek2525
Clarke2483
Clay2473
Butler2352
Emmet2329
Benton2311
Shelby2301
Allamakee2115
Poweshiek2108
Clayton2093
Jones2063
Buchanan2021
Cedar1881
Guthrie1885
Winnebago18810
Lyon1793
Madison1762
Chickasaw1660
Hancock1662
Fayette1641
Howard1623
Grundy1602
Humboldt1602
Harrison1582
Cherokee1542
Mitchell1520
Iowa1491
Kossuth1490
Calhoun1442
Pocahontas1412
Mills1391
Sac1320
Palo Alto1310
Page1270
Monroe1258
Jefferson1241
Cass1192
Lucas1156
Taylor1141
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1043
Davis1034
Osceola1020
Union973
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Greene690
Wayne692
Fremont630
Ida600
Adair551
Decatur510
Audubon421
Ringgold352
Adams230
Unassigned30
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Temps slowly warming, more sunshine next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mantorville Residents Make the Most of Marigold Days Cancellation

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Shortage of officials increased by pandemic

Image

Train and truck collide

Image

Pandemic cancels Marigold Days, they're pushing ahead

Image

Law Enforcement honored in Austin

Image

Rochester Residents Commemorate Patriot's Day with Car Cruise

Image

Local observance of 9/11 anniversary

Image

9/11 remembered in North Iowa

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - 10pm Friday

Image

Vikings prepare for unusual home opener

Community Events