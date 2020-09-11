Sept. 11 prep sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
PIZM 7, Stewartville 0
Schaeffer Academy 6, Tri-City United 1
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Byron 8, Lake City 0
Kasson-Mantorville 5, Cannon Falls 1
Schaeffer Academy 7, Tri-City United 1
IOWA FOOTBALL
ADM, Adel 50, Norwalk 49
AGWSR, Ackley 58, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 40
Ankeny 52, Fort Dodge 18
Aplington-Parkersburg 12, Hudson 6
Atlantic 31, Greene County 18
Audubon 57, West Harrison, Mondamin 9
BCLUW, Conrad 27, Lynnville-Sully 0
Beckman, Dyersville 37, Northeast, Goose Lake 7
Belle Plaine 26, North Tama, Traer 6
Bellevue 27, North Linn, Troy Mills 12
Benton Community 14, Oskaloosa 13, OT
Bettendorf 36, Davenport, Central 0
CAM, Anita 72, East Union, Afton 0
Cascade,Western Dubuque 21, West Branch 14
Cedar Rapids Xavier 30, Clear Creek-Amana 7
Cedar Rapids, Washington 6, Marshalltown 0
Centerville 29, Saydel 8
Central Lyon 21, Unity Christian 0
Central Springs 19, Jesup 14
Clarinda 49, Red Oak 6
Colo-NESCO 34, Collins-Maxwell 30
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34, Osage 6
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 26
Decorah 31, West Delaware, Manchester 27
Denver 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Dubuque, Hempstead 21, Dubuque, Senior 17
Durant-Bennett 35, Wilton 28
Earlham 56, Ogden 18
Easton Valley 54, Kee, Lansing 14
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 30, West Burlington/Notre Dame 28, OT
Edgewood-Colesburg 7, Alburnett 0
English Valleys, North English 58, Tri-County, Thornburg 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 21, Indianola 19
Estherville Lincoln Central 46, Okoboji, Milford 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 41, Cherokee, Washington 0
Grinnell 57, Newton 13
Grundy Center 42, North Mahaska, New Sharon 0
Humboldt 36, Boone 0
Independence 34, Oelwein 0
Interstate 35,Truro 50, Colfax-Mingo 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 16, Clear Lake 14
Janesville 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 16
Johnston 18, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 15
Keokuk 20, Burlington 3
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, West Central Valley, Stuart 0
Lake Mills 34, North Butler, Greene 0
Logan-Magnolia 38, Westwood, Sloan 14
Lone Tree 42, WACO, Wayland 6
Madrid 21, Nodaway Valley 19
Maquoketa 27, West Liberty 6
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 8, East Buchanan, Winthrop 0
Mediapolis 41, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Central Lee, Donnellson 0
Mount Pleasant 21, Fairfield 6
Mount Vernon 22, Center Point-Urbana 8
Murray 60, Grand View Christian 0
Nevada 23, Bondurant Farrar 20
Newell-Fonda 55, West Bend-Mallard 0
North Fayette Valley 14, Crestwood, Cresco 12
North Scott, Eldridge 7, Central Clinton, DeWitt 0
OA-BCIG 54, Missouri Valley 0
PCM, Monroe 60, Chariton 0
Pella 42, Knoxville 7
Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Pleasant Valley 21, Muscatine 14
Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 63, Eagle Grove 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 34, Cedar Falls 21
Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 0
Ridge View 30, West Monona 6
Rockford 42, Riceville 32
Saint Ansgar 42, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Sigourney-Keota 41, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Sioux Center 41, Sheldon 18
Sioux City, East 65, Sioux City, West 14
Sioux City, North 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 7
Solon 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 0
South Central Calhoun 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
South Hamilton, Jewell 20, Dike-New Hartford 0
South Hardin 28, East Marshall, LeGrand 7
South O'Brien, Paullina 20, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 12
South Winneshiek, Calmar 39, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 7
Southeast Valley 36, Belmond-Klemme 20
Southwest Valley 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14
Spencer 28, LeMars 0
Spirit Lake 40, Algona 17
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 21, Riverside, Oakland 14
Starmont 16, Postville 0
Storm Lake 34, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 24
Treynor 9, East Sac County 7
Tri-Center, Neola 49, Sidney 14
Tripoli 50, Northwood-Kensett 6
Underwood 51, MVAO-CO-U 6
Urbandale 36, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Van Meter 30, Panorama, Panora 0
Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Clinton 0
Wapello 42, Highland, Riverside 13
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 21, MFL-Mar-Mac 20
Washington 29, Fort Madison 7
Waterloo, West 37, Anamosa 14
Waukee 24, Ankeny Centennial 7
Waukon 34, New Hampton 14
Waverly-Shell Rock 32, Waterloo, East 12
Webster City 8, Ballard 7
West Fork, Sheffield 35, Newman Catholic, Mason City 6
West Hancock, Britt 35, Bishop Garrigan 0
West Marshall, State Center 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 12
West Sioux 49, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 16
Western Christian 27, Sibley-Ocheyedan 7
Winterset 33, Ottumwa 14
Woodbury Central, Moville 14, IKM-Manning 0