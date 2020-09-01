Sept. 1 prep sports scores

MINNESOTA BOYS SOCCER
Mankato East 2, Albert Lea 0
St.Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 2
Austin 5, Faribault 0
Mankato West 2, John Marshall 0
Northfield 4, Mayo 0
Century 1, Owatonna 0
MINNESOTA GIRLS SOCCER
Austin 3, Faribault 2
Byron 8, Cannon Falls 0
Century 2, Owatonna 1
Cotter 7, Dover-Eyota 3
PIZM 1, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Lourdes 1, Stewartville 0
Albert Lea 5, Mankato East 1
Mankato West 4, John Marshall 0
Northfield 3, Mayo 1
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Caledonia 0
IOWA VOLLEYBALL
Lake Mills 3, Belmond-Klemme 0
Osage 3, Central Springs 0
Forest City 3, GHV 1
Nashua-Plainfield 3, Northwood-Kensett 1
Tripoli 3, Riceville 2
West Fork 3, Rockford 0
Saint Ansgar 3, Decorah 1
West Hancock 3, Eagle Grove 2