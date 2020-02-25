Separate trials set for Mason City car chase

MASON CITY, Iowa - Two men are now set to stand trial for a car chase and dealing drugs.

Eugene Alan Sikora, 34 of Shefield, and Cody Dean Dakin, 24 of Mason City, were arrested in the early morning hours of February 3. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull them over at the intersection of Crescent Drive and 1st Street SW for an equipment violation.



Court documents state that Sikora, the driver, sped off and led law enforcement on a pursuit lasting several minutes and going well over the speed limit. Authorities say the chase ended when a deputy used a "pursuit intervention technique" to stop Sikora.

The Sheriff's Office says a search warrant then turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Sikora has pleaded not guilty to eluding. His trial is due to begin on March 31.

Dakin has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana and possession of psilocybin mushrooms-erd or subsequent offense. His trial is set to start on April 7.