Sentencing set for Worth County woman who faked cancer

Pleads guilty over fraudulently accepting donations.

Posted: Nov 9, 2020 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman charged with taking donations for a fake cancer diagnosis has pleaded guilty.

Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 43 of Northwood, has entered a guilty plea to one counts of ongoing criminal conduct. She was accused of falsely claiming to be getting cancer treatments at Mayo Health Systems in Rochester. Authorities say those claims led to Mikesell receiving donations of money, food, other supplies, and a bedroom makeover from My Happy Haven.

Mikesell is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2021.

