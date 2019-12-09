Sentencing set for Mason City domestic assault

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to domestic abuse…again.
Charles Edward Robinson, 38 of Mason City, entered guilty pleas Monday to domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury and violating a no-contact order. Authorities say he choked and slapped a woman on June 17, leaving a mark.
Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 10, 2020.
He has domestic abuse convictions in Kossuth County in 2013 and Cerro Gordo County in 2017.
