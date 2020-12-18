Sentencing in Rochester killing of Iraqi refugee pushed back to 2021

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The final act in a 2018 murder case has been pushed back to early 2021.

Sao Yim Jr., 27 of Rochester, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday for the fatal shooting of Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf. That has now been rescheduled for February 8, 2021, in Olmsted County District Court.

Al Haddf, a refugee from Iraq, was found shot to death on March 12, 2018, in the 2800 block of Charles Court NW in Rochester. Yim pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. He was found guilty in October 2020.

A second man was prosecuted in connection with All Naddf’s death. Eric Tyler Lee of Rochester pleaded guilty to aiding an offender. Police say Lee was with Yim when he shot Al Naddf, lied about what happened, and took Al Naddf’s cell phone after he was killed.

Lee was sentenced to 10 years of probation in May 2018.