Sentencing delayed for man found guilty of NE Iowa manslaughter

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — The sentencing of a Wisconsin man found guilty of manslaughter in Iowa has been delayed a week.
Nineteen-year-old Dalton Adam, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, was convicted Nov. 4 of voluntary manslaughter. He’d been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury convicted him of the lesser crime.
Winneshiek County court records say Adam’s sentencing was set for Tuesday but has been rescheduled for Tuesday next week.
He and his friend Jacob Seelinger were charged after the July 2018 attack on 46-year-old David Hansen outside Hansen’s home in Decorah. Seelinger's been convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.
