Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sentencing delayed for man found guilty of NE Iowa manslaughter

Dalton Adam

He and his friend Jacob Seelinger were charged after the July 2018 attack on 46-year-old David Hansen outside Hansen’s home in Decorah.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:44 AM

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (AP) — The sentencing of a Wisconsin man found guilty of manslaughter in Iowa has been delayed a week.

Nineteen-year-old Dalton Adam, of Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, was convicted Nov. 4 of voluntary manslaughter. He’d been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury convicted him of the lesser crime.

Winneshiek County court records say Adam’s sentencing was set for Tuesday but has been rescheduled for Tuesday next week.

He and his friend Jacob Seelinger were charged after the July 2018 attack on 46-year-old David Hansen outside Hansen’s home in Decorah. Seelinger's been convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Menards Black Friday

Image

Fleet Farm shopper

Image

Christmas Decoration Safety

Image

GROUP OF LADIES SHOPPING

Image

Weather Sean 11/29

Image

Salvation Army Dinner

Image

Black Friday Shoppers hit the stores

Image

Sen. Klobuchar campaigns in North Iowa

Image

Thanksgiving leftovers Safety

Image

Thanksgiving at the Gift of Life Transplant House

Community Events