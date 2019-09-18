Sentencing date set in fatal Dodge County collision

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A sentencing date is set in a Dodge County collision that killed a mother and daughter.
Tanner Ronald Kruckeberg, 25 of Dodge Center, is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6. He pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide for the September 7, 2018, crash that killed Rachel Marie Harberts of Dodge Center and her 8-year-old daughter Emerson.
Harberts’ 12-year-old son Jaxon was also injured in the collision.
Authorities say Kruckeberg admitted to talking with someone on his cellphone just before smashing into Harberts’ vehicle at the intersection of Highway 14 and County road 3.
Criminal vehicular homicide in Minnesota is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
