Sentences handed down for Nora Springs drug raid

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Plea deals are reached with two people arrested after a Nora Springs drug raid.

Police say they searched the Nora Springs home where John Everette Green Jr. and Artesian Ruby Ann Johnson were staying in September 2018, finding 29.41 grams of cocaine, 57 grams of marijuana, and a 9-millimeter handgun. Charges weren’t filed until test results on the drugs came back in January 2019.

Green, 28 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and failure to use a tax stamp. He’s been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Johnson, 28 of Detroit, Michigan, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and was given a deferred judgment and one year of unsupervised probation. She must also pay a civil penalty of $315. If she fulfills all the terms of her sentence, this conviction will be removed from her record.