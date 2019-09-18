Clear

Sentence handed down in Olmsted County abduction

Jamie Buck
Law enforcement says victim was beaten and duct taped.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 1:13 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 1:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – No more time behind bars for the man responsible for an Olmsted County abduction.

Jamie David Buck, 36 of Chatfield, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation. He must also either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Buck pleaded guilty in August to false imprisonment for an incident on June 5, 2017. Counts of 2nd and 3rd degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Buck was involved in the abduction of a 28-year-old man who was duct taped and beaten, then dropped off at a gas station.

