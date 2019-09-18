ROCHESTER, Minn. – No more time behind bars for the man responsible for an Olmsted County abduction.
Jamie David Buck, 36 of Chatfield, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation. He must also either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.
Buck pleaded guilty in August to false imprisonment for an incident on June 5, 2017. Counts of 2nd and 3rd degree assault were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Buck was involved in the abduction of a 28-year-old man who was duct taped and beaten, then dropped off at a gas station.
Related Content
- Sentence handed down in Olmsted County abduction
- Guilty plea in Olmsted County abduction
- Prison sentence for Mower County abduction
- Sentence handed down for Olmsted Co. Pure Pleasure robbery
- Stewartville man sentenced in abduction case
- Second man sentenced for southern Minnesota abduction
- Child porn sentence in Olmsted County
- Former fugitive finally sentenced in Olmsted County
- Drug sweep sentence in Olmsted County
- Motorcycle thief sentenced in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...