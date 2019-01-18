Sentenced handed down in Austin hostage-taking

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who held a teenager hostage at a grocery store is going to prison.

Jeremy Reid Johnson, 50 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 428 days already served.

He was arrested on November 15, 2017, after police say Johnson came up behind a 17-year-old cashier at Jim’s Marketplace at held a pair of scissors to her throat. Witnesses described Johnson as rambling on about the government and police.

In a deal with prosecutors, Johnson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault and charges of terroristic threats and false imprisonment were dismissed.