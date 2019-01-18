AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who held a teenager hostage at a grocery store is going to prison.
Jeremy Reid Johnson, 50 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 428 days already served.
He was arrested on November 15, 2017, after police say Johnson came up behind a 17-year-old cashier at Jim’s Marketplace at held a pair of scissors to her throat. Witnesses described Johnson as rambling on about the government and police.
In a deal with prosecutors, Johnson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault and charges of terroristic threats and false imprisonment were dismissed.
Related Content
- Sentenced handed down in Austin hostage-taking
- Austin man to be sentenced for grocery store hostage situation
- Austin sex abuser sentenced
- UPDATE: Gunman takes hostages at California veterans home
- Second sentence for Austin drug bust
- Sentence issued in Austin stabbing threat
- Austin man sentenced for child sex abuse
- Austin man sentenced for attempted murder
- Austin teen sentenced for drug possession
- Man sentenced for Austin garage beating
Scroll for more content...