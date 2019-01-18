Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sentenced handed down in Austin hostage-taking

Jeremy Johnson

Police say teen was held captive at grocery store.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who held a teenager hostage at a grocery store is going to prison.

Jeremy Reid Johnson, 50 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 428 days already served.

He was arrested on November 15, 2017, after police say Johnson came up behind a 17-year-old cashier at Jim’s Marketplace at held a pair of scissors to her throat. Witnesses described Johnson as rambling on about the government and police.

In a deal with prosecutors, Johnson pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault and charges of terroristic threats and false imprisonment were dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -3°
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A unique lesson in learning at Central Springs

Image

Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Talking with supporters of President Trump during the Government Shutdown

Image

Looking ahead to this weekend's 2019 Women's March

Image

Weather update: Friday a.m., Jan. 18

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Community Events