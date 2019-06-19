Clear

Sentenced handed down for Pure Pleasure robbery

Caleb Siler Caleb Siler

Man pleads guilty to assault and stealing a truck.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 3:44 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The robbery of Pure Pleasure in Rochester results in probation for a Bloomington man.

Caleb Alexander Siler, 30, was arrested for the October 10, 2018, crime that left a Pure Pleasure employee with a stab wound to the thigh. Authorities say he also stole a truck from a construction site after the robbery.

Siler pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation. Siler must also either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service and pay a total of $3,487.36 in restitution.

A woman was arrested with Siler but court records do not indicate she was ever charged in connection with the Pure Pleasure robbery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking Our Next Chance for Severe Weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible later this week

Image

Making youth sports affordable

Image

local sports program helps players become community leaders

Image

"What's On Wednesdays" in St. Charles

Image

Tracking a Sunny Start to Wednesday

Image

Re election kickoff watch party

Image

Rallying for Sudan

Image

Extra speed enforcement

Image

Local sports highlights from Tuesday

Image

Renewing the Mental Health Coordinator

Community Events