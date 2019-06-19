Sentenced handed down for Pure Pleasure robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The robbery of Pure Pleasure in Rochester results in probation for a Bloomington man.

Caleb Alexander Siler, 30, was arrested for the October 10, 2018, crime that left a Pure Pleasure employee with a stab wound to the thigh. Authorities say he also stole a truck from a construction site after the robbery.

Siler pleaded guilty to 3rd degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation. Siler must also either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service and pay a total of $3,487.36 in restitution.

A woman was arrested with Siler but court records do not indicate she was ever charged in connection with the Pure Pleasure robbery.