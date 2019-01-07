Sentence overturned in Mower County probation officer assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A man convicted of assaulting his probation officer has gotten his sentence overturned.

Clifton Dale Robinson, 38 of Bayport, was convicted in August 2017 of 5th and 4th degree assault after a confrontation with his Mower County probation officer. Authorities say Robinson shoved the officer into a wall and threw open a door, smashing it into the officer’s arm.

Robinson was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

He appealed, arguing the district court judge admitted too much testimony supporting the probation officer’s version of events, that the state failed to prove out-of-state convictions used to increase his sentence, and that he was the victim of both ineffective counsel and a biased juror.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has rejected Robinson’s claims about testimony at his trial, his lawyer’s strategy, and the supposedly biased juror. However, the Court did find that proper evidence of any out-of-state convictions was not presented in district court and ordered Robinson be resentenced.