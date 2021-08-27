Sentence issued four years after Freeborn County bar assault

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Four years after an assault in a Freeborn County bar, a former North Iowa man is finally sentenced.

Christopher Lon Rogers, 42 of Lyons, Georgia and formerly of Northwood, was given five years of supervised probation Friday and ordered to pay $6,219.20 in restitution.

Rogers pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for a July 2017 incident at Hunter’s Bar in Myrtle. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says Rogers attacked another male and knocked him down. Court documents state a deputy found the victim lying on the floor of the bar patio with a pool of blood around his head.

Rogers pleaded not guilty in July 2018. His trial was rescheduled multiple times and then delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic before he entered a guilty plea in June.