Sentence issued for Winneshiek County knife threat

Man accused of holding blade to woman's throat.

Posted: Jan. 20, 2019 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of holding a knife to a woman’s throat is sentenced to jail time and probation.

Joshua Ryan Draves, 30 of Decorah, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and 3rd degree criminal mischief for the incident November 3, 2018, in Freeport.

Authorities say Draves slashed the times on a vehicle, entered the home of his female victim while she was sleeping, put a knife to her throat, and eventually wound up stabbing himself.

Draves has been ordered to spend 30 days in jail and two years on probation. He must also pay a $625 fine.

