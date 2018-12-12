Sentence issued for Crystal Lake drug bust

GARNER, Iowa – The first sentence is handed out in a Hancock County drug bust.

Bradley Keith Rotert, 25 of Crystal Lake, has been given a deferred judgment and three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to gathering where controlled substances are used. He must also complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.



If Rotert successfully completes his probation, this conviction will we removed from his record.

Rotert and Clark Michael Erdahl were accused in October 2017 of using a Crystal Lake apartment as a drug den. Law enforcement says they found methamphetamines, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the apartment.

Erdahl has pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense. His next court appearance is set for January 8, 2019.