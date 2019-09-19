ROCHESTER, Minn. – A case of road rage results in probation for an Olmsted County man.
Michael Ronald Morrill, 23 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for an incident on June 6, 2018, where Rochester police say Morrill pointed a gun at a motorcycle rider.
He’s been given one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 fee.
Related Content
- Sentence handed out for Rochester road rage
- Rochester man sentenced for summer road rage
- Sentence handed down in Rochester bat attack
- Mason City man sentenced for summer road rage
- Not guilty plea in Rochester road rage case
- Not guilty plea in Rochester road rage case
- Sentence handed down in Rochester trailer park theft
- Fourth sentence handed down for Rochester drug bust
- Outlaw sentenced in Rochester
- Rochester stabber sentenced
Scroll for more content...