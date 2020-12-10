Sentence handed down in viral video arrest in Rochester

WABASHA, Minn. – A Rochester man arrested in a viral video traffic stop has been sentenced.

Yasin Nasir Muhidin, 24, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in Wabasha County District Court and was sentenced Thursday to 10 days in the Wabasha County Jail, two years of supervised probation, and must do 80 hours of community work service.

Muhidin was originally charged with 2nd and 5th degree assault and terroristic threats. Authorities say he attacked a man at Mac’s Place Campground on June 3, punching his victim and pointed a gun at him. Muhidin was then located in Rochester and arrested in the area of 16th Street NE and North Broadway Avenue.

Muhidin was surrounded by many officers and squad cars in what was termed a “high-risk traffic stop” and video of his arrest was posted to social media.