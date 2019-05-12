Sentence handed down in Rochester trailer park theft

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Dodge Center man is sentenced for stealing from a Rochester mobile home park.
Brandon Leroy Ball, 44, was arrested in mid-January 2019 after police say security video showed him stealing over $1,000 in items from the office at Oak Terrace Trailer Courts on Marion Road SE.
Ball was charged with 3rd degree burglary but pleaded to the lesser charge of gross misdemeanor theft. He must serve two years on supervised probation and either do 90 hours of community work service or pay a $900 fine.
