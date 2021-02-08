Sentence handed down in Rochester murder of Iraqi refugee

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced to prison for the killing of an Iraqi refugee.

Sao Yim Jr., 27, was ordered Monday to spend 15 years behind bars for the murder of Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf, who was found shot to death in the 2800 block of Charles Court NW on March 12, 2018. Yim Pleaded was convicted of 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence in October 2020.

Yim will get credit for two years, nine months, and 15 days already served.

Eric Tyler Lee of Rochester pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in connection with Al Naddf’s death. Police say Lee was with Yim when Yim shot Al Naddf, lied about what happened, and took Al Naddf’s cell phone after he was killed. Lee was sentenced to 10 years of probation in May 2018.