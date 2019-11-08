Sentence handed down in Rochester gun threat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a gun threat gets a stay of adjudication in Olmsted County.

Esteban Bernable Aparicio, 24 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to carrying a pistol without a permit. He’s been sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation, ordered to pay a $750 fine, and must do 150 hours of community work service.

Aparicio was arrested in May after Rochester police say he confronted another man over an alleged break-in. The pistol was found in the trunk of Aparicio’s car.

If Aparicio successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.