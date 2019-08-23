Sentence handed down in Rochester bat attack

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of attacking two people gets probation.
Vonte Ross-Kindred 19 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of domestic assault while counts of 2nd degree assault and theft were dismissed. Law enforcement says Ross-Kindred choked an 18-year-old female on July 17 and then hit a 62-year-old man who tried to intervene with a bat.
Ross-Kindred will serve two years of supervised probation and must perform 90 hours of community work service.
