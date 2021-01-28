Sentence handed down in Mower County child porn case

AUSTIN, Minn. – Pleading guilty to child porn crimes results in probation for a Rochester man.

Matthew William Garrison, 32, was charged in Mower County in May 2019 with seven counts of possession of child pornography by a predatory offender. He pleaded guilty to two counts in August 2020 and was sentenced Thursday to 15 years of supervised probation.

Authorities say Garrison was on probation in November 2018 when a Community Corrections officer confronted him about tampering with the internet monitoring software on Garrison’s computer. Court records state Garrison admitted the software was no longer working and he had viewed child porn on his computer. Austin police say a search of the computer found about 2 videos and 70 images of child porn.

Garrison’s criminal record shows an adjudication of delinquency for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct in December 2005 in Dodge County and a conviction for possession of child porn in August 2014 in Dodge County.