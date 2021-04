CRESCO, Iowa – A guilty plea in a Howard County knife attack results in probation.

Marckus Allen Nelson-Timm, 21 of Lime Springs, pleaded guilty to willful injury for the incident on September 18, 2020. Nelson-Timm was accused of cutting a man on the arm with a knife after a fight at KCD’s Bar and Grill.

Nelson-Timm has been ordered to spend one year at a residential treatment facility and given two to five years of supervised probation.