Sentence handed down for sex act in Mason City's East Park

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is sentenced for having sex with a teenage girl in a public park.
Chance Ryan Manship, 20 of Forest City and formerly of Albert Lea, received five years of supervised probation Monday for pleading guilty to 3rd degree sexual abuse.
Authorities say Manship committed a sexual act in Mason City’s East Park in April 2017 when he was 19 and the girl was 14.
