Sentence handed down for Winnebago County burglary

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County break-in and assault ends in probation for a Minnesota man.

Nathan Mark Hatfield, 42 of Fairmont, MN, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation Friday. He was accused of breaking down the door of a home in Rake and assaulting someone inside on April 12. Court documents state Hatfield called the victim racial names during the attack.