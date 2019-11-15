FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County break-in and assault ends in probation for a Minnesota man.
Nathan Mark Hatfield, 42 of Fairmont, MN, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree burglary and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation Friday. He was accused of breaking down the door of a home in Rake and assaulting someone inside on April 12. Court documents state Hatfield called the victim racial names during the attack.
Related Content
- Sentence handed down for Winnebago County burglary
- Not guilty plea in Winnebago County burglary
- Sentences handed out in rural Hancock County burglaries
- No CAFO in Winnebago County
- Winnebago County hosting summer fun
- Prison for Winnebago County man
- Minnesota man sentenced for Winnebago County drug crime
- Mason City man sentenced for Winnebago County kidnapping
- Winnebago Co. man facing burglary, domestic assault charges
- Sentence handed down in Olmsted County abduction
Scroll for more content...