'Sensory floor' receiving positive reviews at Charles City elementary school

Part of a plan to help students with sensory and concentration trouble focus more in the classroom

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 9:31 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Teachers in a North Iowa elementary school are trying to improve the classroom atmosphere for students who have sensory issues.

Lincoln Elementary in Charles City recently introduced a "sensory floor" in a hallway at the school. The hall gives students specific instructions to help them concentrate while burning off some extra energy. For instance, they might be asked to hop skotch from one end of the hall to the other.

The goal is to help reduce sensory overload, stress and anxiety throughout the school day.

Elizabeth VonHagen teaches 3rd and 4th graders at Lincoln, and is on board with the updates, which have had positive reviews.

"We've heard from teachers that kids are more focused if they know that they're going to be able to take a sensory break, they're more likely to stay on task, when they know they'll be able to get out their energy later."

Lincoln's not the only school to have a sensory floor.

"Washington is in the works. They're actually going to have a sensory hallway hopefully by the end of this month."

In addition to the sensory floor, the school has brought in lighting filters to reduce glare, and created other spaces where students can calm down and relax outside of their classrooms.

