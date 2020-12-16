Senjem named a 'Legislator of Distinction'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) has named State Senator David Senjem a “Legislator of Distinction.”

The Rochester Republican is serving his sixth term in the Minnesota Senate and is being honored for advancing CGMC policy initiatives at the statehouse.

CGMC says Senjem, chairman of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, was instrumental in crafting a historic $1.9 billion capital investment bill that provides funding for projects across the state.

“The Legislature’s most impactful achievement this year was the passage of the bonding bill,” says Greg Zylka, mayor of Little Falls and president of the CGMC. “Sen. Senjem deftly navigated through tricky politics in the Senate to create a bill that was able to pass with overwhelming support from Democrats and Republicans alike. The projects funded through the bonding bill will benefit cities across Greater Minnesota.”

CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing more than 100 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.