Seniors moved from Minnesota facility after virus outbreak

WAYZATA, Minn. (Star Tribune) — About three dozen residents have been moved from a Minneapolis area senior living facility after an outbreak of the coronavirus.
The Minnesota Department of Health tells the Star Tribune that the decision to relocate residents from Meridian Manor in Wayzata on Saturday came in consultation with state and local officials.
The department says a majority of staff members and administrators at the 50-bed facility became sick and were unable to care for residents.
Five residents were sent to a hospital, some residents were relocated with family and others were being moved to a nearby long-term care facility.
