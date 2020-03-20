Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Senior residents at 'The Waters' receive free floral surprise

Senior residents at The Waters on Mayowood received a free delivery of 205 bouquets of flowers including lilies and hydrangeas.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:20 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite the chaos and confusion during the coronavirus pandemic kindness is blooming in Rochester.

Senior residents at The Waters on Mayowood received a free delivery of 205 bouquets of flowers including lilies and hydrangeas.

Resident Marlene Davis said it was unexpected explaining, "We were very surprised today, everybody gathered around here, we didn't even know about this until a few minutes ago!"

The delivery came after the 2020 Galleria Floral Experience with Bachman's was canceled in the Twin Cities. There were around 4,000 flowers grown specifically for the event and instead of going to waste they've been donated to non-profits and senior living residents.

Active life manager Marini Harris said, "Every day here we really try to spread joy and excitement and we're active and I think by having flowers brought to them in a surprise element, it will just bring something new to their day."

The spread of the coronavirus is what caused the cancelation but the show's beauty isn't being taken for granted by seniors who have been quarantined.

"It's such a kind thing for them to do and we hope the kindness continues for all of us in these difficult times. We need each other to treat each other with kindness and respect," added Davis.

Residents John Lideen and Dolores Huse say the blooms will now brighten the rooms of each and every resident.

Huse said, "We thought it was very lovely all those beautiful flowers. I can't believe all the different colors!"

Harris said the gesture shows kindness continues to grow even in times of uncertainty.

She added, "Having these flowers really brings a sense of normalcy that here are some flowers - I'm going to enjoy them and I can get through this time and if we're together getting through it, it makes it that much better."

There are nine of The Waters communities in Minnesota and all of them received deliveries from Bachman's on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Community Events