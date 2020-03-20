Senior residents at 'The Waters' receive free floral surprise

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite the chaos and confusion during the coronavirus pandemic kindness is blooming in Rochester.

Senior residents at The Waters on Mayowood received a free delivery of 205 bouquets of flowers including lilies and hydrangeas.

Resident Marlene Davis said it was unexpected explaining, "We were very surprised today, everybody gathered around here, we didn't even know about this until a few minutes ago!"

The delivery came after the 2020 Galleria Floral Experience with Bachman's was canceled in the Twin Cities. There were around 4,000 flowers grown specifically for the event and instead of going to waste they've been donated to non-profits and senior living residents.

Active life manager Marini Harris said, "Every day here we really try to spread joy and excitement and we're active and I think by having flowers brought to them in a surprise element, it will just bring something new to their day."

The spread of the coronavirus is what caused the cancelation but the show's beauty isn't being taken for granted by seniors who have been quarantined.

"It's such a kind thing for them to do and we hope the kindness continues for all of us in these difficult times. We need each other to treat each other with kindness and respect," added Davis.

Residents John Lideen and Dolores Huse say the blooms will now brighten the rooms of each and every resident.

Huse said, "We thought it was very lovely all those beautiful flowers. I can't believe all the different colors!"

Harris said the gesture shows kindness continues to grow even in times of uncertainty.

She added, "Having these flowers really brings a sense of normalcy that here are some flowers - I'm going to enjoy them and I can get through this time and if we're together getting through it, it makes it that much better."

There are nine of The Waters communities in Minnesota and all of them received deliveries from Bachman's on Friday.