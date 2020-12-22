Senior living community encouraged to take vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Byron senior living community is encouraging residents to roll up their sleeves and take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Benedictine Living Communities, which runs a senior care location in Byron, held a question and answer session about coronvavirus vaccines with its residents this afternoon. Medical leaders in the organization worked to dispell misinformation, and help seniors feel good about taking the vaccine.

Benedictine staff also shared how many workers and residents they expect they'll need to be vaccinated in order to significantly protect their communities.

"If we can achieve somewhere probably between 70% and 80% of both residents and staff getting vaccinated, I think we're much further along on our way of not having further outbreaks happen in our buildings," said Dr, Neal C. Buddensiek, Chief Medical Officer of Benedictine Living Communities.

Benedictine's leadership also says staff are highly encouraged to take a coronavirus vaccine, but will not be forced to do so.