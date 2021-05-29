Senior Kasson-Mantorville shortstop Kyler Kujath is grateful for his teammates

KASSON, Minn. - The Kasson-Mantorville baseball team traveled to Jordan on Saturday to take on the Hubmen in the section 1 AAA quarterfinals.

The Komets lost 1-0, but the team is not done yet.

Senior shortstop Kyler Kujath says it's been a fun year.

The team went through a bit of a rough stretch, but they picked it up toward the end of the season.

Kyler says when this team plays their game, they can compete against anyone.

At the end of the day, he's just happy to be out on the diamond with his teammates and guys he's been playing baseball with ever since he can remember.

"This team is definitely the closest team I've been on. We've got a great group of juniors with us. The senior guys, not just in sports, but in the grade are a super close knit group of guys. We've been friends since literally forever," says Kyler.

The Komets travel to Winona on Tuesday.