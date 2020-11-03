Seneca Foods plant to be torn down in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The destruction of the old Seneca Foods canning plan has been approved by the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board voted to let Rachel Contracting handle the site demolition at 1217 3rd Avenue SE.

Olmsted County says plans are to revitalize and transform the Seneca site next to Graham Park into a regional destination with a multi-purpose expo center and other facilities. Once the canning plant it torn down, the area will be restored to greenspace until a deal is struck with a developer.

Olmsted County says it hopes the Seneca Foods demolition will be finished by July 2, 2021.